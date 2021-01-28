21st Cares for Kids Radiothon benefitting Sanford Children’s Hospital kicks off

FARGO, N.D. — KFGO, Y94 and Froggy 99.9 are joining forces for the 21st Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon.

The event raises money to support special programs, buy medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

The funds go a long way in helping support kids in our region like 15-year-old Jakob Ness of Campbell, Minnesota.

Jakob was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and spent a month at Sanford Children’s.

He has some words of encouragement for others battling an illness.

“It’s not something that everybody goes through, but it’s something that I hope every kid out there dealing with cancer or any terminal illness or, it may not even be terminal but any illness, I hope you stay strong and you’ll get through it,” Jakob says.

Jamie Mac with Y94 adds, “It’s something that we need to do for the community and as a community, we can all do together.”

The radiothon continues Friday.

To donate, call 701-478-KIDS (5437) or 877-478-KIDS (5437), or donate online at sanfordhealthfoundation.org/caresforkids. You can also donate via curbside drop off at the Midwest Radio Fargo Moorhead studios, 1020 S. 25th St., Fargo.