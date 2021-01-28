Hoeven, Cramer attempt to stop Biden from canceling energy leases

Sens. Kevin Cramer & John Hoeven

WASHINGTON – North Dakota U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are co-sponsoring a bill that would prohibit the Biden Administration from canceling energy and mineral resource leases on federal lands.

The bill is in response to executive orders that halt new oil, gas and coal leases on federal land and require a review of all federal permitting practices related to fossil fuels.

“By limiting the Biden administration’s efforts to impose a moratorium on federal energy or mineral leases, we are working to support good jobs, economic growth and energy security, while also maintaining an important source of revenue for federal, state and local government” Hoeven said.

“President Biden banning energy development on federal lands would increase the deficit, hurt state and tribal budgets, and make the United States more reliant on foreign producers like Saudi Arabia,” Cramer said.

“Our bill takes such a destructive option off the table, supports schools and workers, and protects America’s energy security.”