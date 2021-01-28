Lawmakers defeat bill allowing patients to grow medical marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has defeated a measure that would allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants.

Edinburg Republican Sen. Janna Myrdal said the Senate Judiciary Committee gave the measure a unanimous “do not pass” recommendation, after law enforcement raised concerns.

The bill’s main sponsor, Minot Sen. Ole Larsen, told the Senate that he introduced the measure because that’s what the supporters of the original medical marijuana initiated measure wanted.

The bill failed on a 42 to 4 vote.