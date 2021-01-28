Pet Connection: Meet Bruizer

Bruizer Is A Pup On The Mend Who Loves People

Bruizer is a fighter. When he got to the Uffda Fund For Animals in Cando, ND, he had a severe case of mange.

But today he’s doing much better, putting on weight, and looking for a new home.

The 8-month-old Pittie LOVES people. He wants a family full of lots of love. He’s great with children. As for other dogs…not so much, but he’s learning how to be around them.

He is vaccinated, dewormed, and neutered. All he needs now is a loving home.

If Bruizer is the boy for you, click here to check him out on the Uffda Fund for Animals website.