UND Athletics Making Schedule Changes

Hockey and Basketball teams modify schedule

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey is shifting its schedule for an upcoming home series.

The Fighting Hawks series with Denver on tap for next weekend at the Ralph has been pushed back to February 12-13. The change was made by the NCHC due to COVID-19 issues in the Colorado College program impacting Denver to move up its series with Omaha,who was set to play the Tigers, into those dates.

This weekend’s series with the Mavericks is still on at Baxter Arena and is now followed by a bye week for UND.

With the hockey series push backed a week it conflicts with a scheduled basketball series the Hawks have with South Dakota.

In order to not have those games overlap on the same days, UND moves what was a Friday-Saturday doubleheader to a Sunday-Monday doubleheader — on February 13-14 with the Coyotes.

The men’s and women’s teams are both home this weekend taking on Western Illinois.