Williston dog owners file civil suit to end pit bull ban

WILLISTON, N.D. – A dozen people identifying themselves as pit bull owners have filed a federal lawsuit demanding that the city of Williston end its nearly 24-year-old ban on the dogs.

The city’s ordinance, which went to effect in March of 1987, prohibits anyone from owning or keeping a pit bull in the city limits.

It bars four specific breeds as well as any dog that has the “appearance and characteristics” of a pit bull.

The civil complaint argues, among other things, that the risks of the dogs are based on outdated information and by deeming them dangerous it strips the owners of their due process and equal protection rights.

Williston city attorney Pete Furuseth says he believes the suit “has no merit.”