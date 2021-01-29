Local Businesses compete in team building exercises during Frostival

FARGO, N.D. — A team building event is getting co-workers out of the office and straight to the outdoors for winter activities.

The Frozen Business Showdown brought local business employees from all over the metro together to compete in a series of events to promote physical fitness and a friendly competition.

The Frostival event had teams battle for points in interactive games as it helped many coworkers enjoy each others company as many of them have been working from home.

“What’s really great about it is that they kind of see their coworkers in a new light and they see a different strength they might bring to the table. So by working together in this different way it brings them a new thought of how they can work together in a team in the office too,” Fargo Park District Event Supervisor, Jessica Korynta said.

The business with the highest points got to take home a Frozen Business Showdown trophy.

