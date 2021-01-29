Social Distancing: Skating Into The Weekend

Check Out Figure Skating Outdoors This Weekend

It’s gonna be a fairly nice weekend considering we’re still in January. And there’s a chance to stretch your legs and get out while still easily socially distancing.

You can check out some fun winter sports this weekend.

Fargo Figure Skating is hosting an exhibition Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the downtown Broadway skating rink.

This is video they posted last week of a similar exhibition.

Their skaters will show off their competition programs.

And if you’re like me and you couldn’t stand upright on a pair of skates, you can get a free skating lesson from a Fargo Park District instructor.

You can rent skates there, and there are COVID capacity restrictions on the ice.

Click here to learn more.

There’s still outdoor fun to be had in January.

I think I might check out the Frostival snow sculpture competition going on at the Hjemkomst Center.

How are you keeping busy while we wait for the pandemic to end?

