Frostival ice sculptors compete for people’s choice

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Another frostival event is getting people out of isolation and heading outdoors for more winter time fun.

The “Snow Must Go On” snow sculpture competition took place at the Viking Ship park and had five master sculptures competing for a people’s choice award.

The sculptures took over a week to complete and varied in shape, sizes and skill, but all had the same “Snow must go on” theme in common.

“The theme for the frostival this year which was the snow must go on, we went for that, we like to tie in some local favorites you can’t go wrong with a bison. So we kind of just combined a few things and had a loose idea and from there we usually just let the snow tell us what it wants to do,” The Kraken Ice Sculptor, Mike Nelson said.

The winner of the ice sculpting competition will be announced on February sixth.

The sculptures will remain in place until they melt.