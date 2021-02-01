Fargodome Fan Policies for NDSU Football Spring Season

Dome to be at 50 percent capacity

FARGO, N.D. — For the North Dakota State spring football season he seating capacity at the FargoDome will be limited to 50 percent or 9500 people for the first game against Youngstown State on the 21st.

Tickets are being disturbed to season ticket holders, students and players first. The rest, will be made available to team makers the Monday before the game and the general public two days later.

Tailgating is not allowed as long as the Dome is under 100 percent capacity. No buses or trailers can park in the lot. All lots open at noon.

Masks are required for entry.