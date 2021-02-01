GOP bonding proposal provides $435 million for FM Diversion

FM Diversion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The FM Diversion Project would receive $435.5 million from a Republican-sponsored bonding bill in the North Dakota legislature.

“I know it’ll take a few years to get that done, but if we get that off the table, then we can start looking bigger” House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said.

The $800 million bill also contains money for building projects, including an ag products development center at NDSU and the Pulver Hall project at Dickinson State University.

“FM is such a big project. It’s kind of holding us back. I, myself, am kind of tired of doing a little bit and there. Let’s get FM Diversion out of the way and start working on these other projects.”

The FM Diversion will also receive $115 million in federal funding in 2021.