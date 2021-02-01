More vaccine doses to be available in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials say more than 35,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be reserved for people 65 and older this week after receiving a boost in supply from the federal government.

The state will open permanent large-scale community vaccination sites in Minneapolis and Duluth this week for seniors, with the Minneapolis site also serving educators and child care workers.

A third site in southern Minnesota will open next week, and additional sites may open in coming weeks or months.

The Department of Health also developed a new vaccine locator map to help people connect with clinics, hospitals and other places statewide where they can set up appointments.