Social Distancing: This Is The Way

Several Snow Sculptors Were Inspired By The Mandalorian In Moorhead

This is the way. Winter dominates life around here. We’ve even got an annual festival just to celebrate the season.

So if you want to honor Old Man Winter, you can go check out some amazing creations made with his beloved snow.

Frostival hosted its snow sculpture competition over the weekend at the Hjemkomst Center. I went to check out the amazing creations. These sculptors put in a ton of hard work on these things, and they came out beautifully.

What I wasn’t expecting was to find three, count it, three different sculptures that were Mandalorian-related.

You got a giant Mando helmet, which was awe-inspiriting to stand next to. The sculpture called it “Frostalorian”.

Then you got one with Mando and Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, riding a bison after landing in “Space Moorhead”.

They’re all fighting something called “The Red River Kraken”. The creativity level for these is off the charts.

Go check them out before it’s too late.

How are you enjoying the winter?

