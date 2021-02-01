Three arrested following high-speed chase in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KVRR/KFGO) – Three people were taken into custody in Moorhead early Monday morning following a pursuit with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Police Sgt. Rob Matheson told KFGO News the three arrested were in a stolen vehicle that fled troopers at speeds of up to 95 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Those in the vehicle fled to a townhouse in the 3300 block of 20th Street South as police responded. Officers shut down a section of the street around midnight and those inside the building gave up shortly after 1 a.m.

Two men are facing a long list of charges including felony possession of stolen property, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing a law officer. Both also have a number of outstanding warrants.

The woman arrested was wanted on unrelated warrants for assault with a dangerous weapon.