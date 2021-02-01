Virginia man smuggled 171 lb of waterfowl from Canada to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A Virginia man has been ordered to pay a $7,500 fine and sentenced to two years’ probation for smuggling 171 pounds of migratory waterfowl meat through the Port of Entry at Portal, N.D.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 52-year-old Gene Childers of Seaford, VA transported approximately 207 birds over the border. Childers was charged with Unlawful Transport of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce.

Wrigley says in Oct., 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers located the 171 pounds of waterfowl meat in Childers’ truck after Childers stated that he was not bringing “meats, animals, animal/wildlife products” into the United States.

“This is an outrageous offense against all sport hunters and others who enjoy the splendor of North America’s migratory bird resource,” Wrigley said. “The regulation on such violations is aimed at preserving and enhancing the treasured outdoor experiences.”

Wrigley says co-defendant Daniel Lusk pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transport of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.