Drive-up food drive brings awareness to community struggles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A local nonprofit organization is helping make sure no member in our community goes hungry

Moorhead Rotary is helping support Churches United with a drive up food drive.

The drive through event sought to shine a light on one of the many struggles some community members face during trying times, such as poverty and hunger.

While mainly food items were collected, the donations included everyday essentials such as toiletries and cash.

“In these times it’s been shown that the biggest need in this community is housing and food security and so we are supporting the homeless shelter. We hope to get them housing beyond that as well as being able to feed people who need food at the time,” Moorhead Rotary Club President Jerry Rogers said.

Rogers says if you missed today’s event, donations are still strongly encouraged and accepted through Churches United.