Fire damages outside of two Moorhead homes

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A wind-fueled fire damages two houses on the 3400 block of 18th Street in Moorhead Tuesday afternoon.

Fire teams arrived on the scene around 1:30 to flames coming off of the side of one house. High winds pushed the flames to melt the siding of the house next door.

Crews were able to keep most of the fire contained to the main home’s garage.

Moorhead Fire Department says the fire was started around some materials left on the outside of the house.

“These houses have vinyl siding on it and so the vinyl siding catches on fire very quickly and that makes the fire much larger,” Battalion Chief Gary Larson said.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still trying to find the exact cause of the fire.