North Dakota National Guard on alert for possible deployment to Middle East

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization to the Middle East.

The Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment could deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations during mid to late summer.

The unit is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 soldiers.

If mobilized, the length of their mission is expected to be about one year and would consist of general construction and utility work.

This would be the first overseas mobilization for 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment.