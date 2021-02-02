Tribes Attempt To Stop Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Denied

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An appeal by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe to stop construction on the controversial Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project is denied by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

A statement from Enbridge says it is pleased with the decision but not surprised.

They say the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission review of the project was thorough and exhaustive.

They also wrote: “This is an essential maintenance and safety project that enhances environmental protections. It also is creating significant economic benefits for Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members including 5,200 construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues at a time when the state needs it most.”