Heitkamp, Dorgan, Conrad ask Biden to nominate Schneider

SCHNEIDER SAYS HE IS HUMBLED AND HONORED BY THE FORMER SENATORS' SUPPORT

FARGO (KVRR) – Three former U.S. senators from North Dakota are leaning on President Biden to nominate a Fargo lawyer and former state lawmaker from Grand Forks for U.S. Attorney.

Former Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan have sent a letter to Biden, urging him to nominate Mac Schneider.

“It is our greatest hope that you give Mac every consideration and appoint him” the Feb. 2 letter says. “Mac is exactly the kind of leader this moment in our country requires.”

Schneider says he has not spoken with the Biden administration about a possible nomination, but says he’s “humbled and honored” by the former senators’ support.

Schneider is a former state Senate Majority Leader. In 2018, he was defeated by Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong in the U.S. House race.

North Dakota’s current U.S. Attorney, Drew Wrigley, was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Wrigley also served as U.S. Attorney during the George W. Bush administration.