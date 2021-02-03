New art exhibit at Hector International Airport features Moorhead artist

FARGO, N.D. — A new art exhibit at Hector International Airport allows those traveling through to get lost in various landscapes.

The series “Windows” by artist Jackie Anderson of Moorhead features scenes of nature seen through a number of windows that magnify the details.

Anderson is a retired Fargo Public Schools art teacher and has created art since she was 7 years old.

She watched as each of the six pieces found its place in the baggage claim area of the airport.

“They look awesome! You know, sometimes I see my stuff and it’s just like, ‘Did I really do that?’ You know, I really did that,” Anderson said.

The paintings will be on display for four months.

The exhibit is part of The Arts Partnership’s ArtWORKS program, dedicated to showcasing art in public places.