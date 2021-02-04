North Dakota Senate kills Sunday morning booze bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill that would have allowed bars to be open on Sundays beginning at 8 a.m.

Currently, North Dakota bars are not allowed to open until 11 a.m.

Mandan Republican Senator Doug Larsen argued in favor of the bill.

“This could allow a business to serve a crew that works a graveyard shift. An opportunity to enjoy their ‘five o’clock somewhere’ at a particular establishment.”

The measure failed on a vote of 26 to 21.