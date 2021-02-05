Lawmakers reverse course on Sunday morning booze bill

BISMARCK (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota Senate has changed its mind and voted to allow alcohol sales in bars and restaurants beginning at 8 a.m. Sundays.

Currently, sales are allowed after 11 am Sunday.

Mandan Republican Senator Doug Larsen argued in favor of the bill.

“This could allow a business to serve a crew that works a graveyard shift. An opportunity to enjoy their ‘five o’clock somewhere’ at a particular establishment.”

The vote was 24 to 22.

Unless the bill is reconsidered, it will move to the House.