Senate approves measure to limit Burgum’s declarations

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Senate has endorsed legislation that would limit emergency or disaster declarations by a governor and allow the Legislature more oversight of executive branch action.

The bill was passed along party lines on Thursday. All seven Democrats in the Senate opposed the measure. It now heads to the House.

The legislation was inspired by a rash of executive orders filed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, most in response to the coronavirus pandemic. GOP lawmakers want more say in those decisions.

Democratic Sen. JoNell Bakke says the Legislature should not micromanage declarations by the governor.