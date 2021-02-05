Sheriffs battle cold weather for homeless & veteran suicide prevention

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some people will bear the frigid temperatures tonight to bring awareness to homelessness and veteran suicide prevention.

Both Cass and Clay county sheriff’s will be freezing for good reason as they sleep inside of a tent outside the Moorhead American Legion to bring awareness to the cause.

The sheriffs will remain outdoors until noon Saturday.

The event will last until Sunday for the rest of the volunteers.

“I think it’s very important to show our support for our homeless and also our veterans in our area. Our veterans have sacrificed a lot over their lifetime. If we could sacrifice one night for our veterans and show our support I think that’s a great thing,” Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said.

“Tonight when it’s this cold out really it’s going to give us the sense of what someone who’s living out in the streets or homeless is going through,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

The 44 hours from Friday afternoon to Sunday signifies the 22 Veterans per day who take their own lives.