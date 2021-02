B-52 Bomber from Minot Part of Super Bowl Flyover In Florida

TAMPA BAY, FL — They call it the bomber trifecta!

A B-52 from Minot Air Force Base was part of this year’s Super Bowl flyover in Tampa Bay.

They were joined by a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City and a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

To get the B-52 from Minot to Florida, maintainers worked all weekend in negative degree weather to make sure aircrews got safely off the ground.