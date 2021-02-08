North Dakota House okays bill that cuts early voting to 9 days

Early voting in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A bill that limits early voting dates to 9 days before Election Day has been approved in the North Dakota House.

Early voting is currently allowed up to 15 days before an election.

Grand Forks Republican Representative Steve Vetter carried the bill on the House floor.

“Although we want early voting, we don’t want to draw it out for too long of a time. This bill leaves lots of time to vote.”

The vote was 78 13 to approve the measure. It now goes to the Senate.