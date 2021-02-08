Republicans want coronavirus business restrictions lifted by May 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota House Republicans have a plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions on businesses with a goal of letting them resume full operations by May 1.

Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar, says restaurants, hotels, event centers and gyms need to be able to make reopening plans with some certainty.

Baker says the downward trends in COVID-19 cases and other key metrics, plus rising vaccination rates, mean businesses can operate safely with the proper precautions in place.

Liz Rammer, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says the bill that Republicans plan to introduce this week is a reasonable and balanced approach.