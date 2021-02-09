Cramer: ‘Stop this process right now’

NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR WANTS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL HALTED

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer is among the Republicans who say the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional.

“We should stop this process right now” Cramer said.

“A plain reading of the Constitution makes it obvious what we began today is an inappropriate use of the impeachment process, and the vast majority of Republicans agree.”

The Senate voted 56-44 on the question of whether the trial is constitutional. Trump’s attorneys have argued that the proceeding is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

Trump is accused of making statements that resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sixty-seven votes are needed to convict Trump; which appears unlikely at this time.