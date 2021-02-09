Great Plains Food Bank sees record need for food assistance

FARGO, N.D. — The need for food assistance in North Dakota and western Minnesota is greater than ever before.

Great Plains Food Bank provided five million more meals in 2020 than it did in 2019 to those in need.

Hunger is now impacting one in six people throughout our region.

As the need increases, costs for the food bank also increase and the food supply simply isn’t enough.

Giving Hearts Day is Thursday and every single donation can go a long way.

“This year, we saw 43,000 more people need food assistance, and any donations that we get through Giving Hearts Day will make sure to put food on their tables tonight, and that not only helps in our Cass Clay community, but all across the state,” says Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik.

Volunteers are also needed.

