House committee considers raising North Dakota tobacco taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A North Dakota House committee is considering two bills that would raise tobacco taxes.

One would raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1.00, bringing the tax to $1.44. The other bill would raise taxes on other tobacco products.

Tim Blasl, president of the North Dakota Hospital Association, told the House Finance and Taxation Committee that raising the tobacco tax is a “win-win-win.”

Mike Rud of the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association testified against the tax increases.

The last time the tobacco tax was raised in North Dakota was 28 years ago.