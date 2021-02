Thief River Falls Man Gets 45 Years For Child Porn

ST. PAUL — A Thief River Falls man is sentenced on child pornography charges.

A judge ordering 39-year-old Benjamin Roggenbuck to 45 years in prison.

Roggenbuck earlier pleaded guilty to using or attempting to use children to perform sex acts between November 2012 and February of last year.

As part of the plea agreement, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges brought by the Pennington County Attorney’s Office.