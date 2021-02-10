CDC changes quarantine guidelines for close contacts to Covid-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Covid-19 numbers have improved a lot since the state’s surge in November.

According to Governor Doug Burgum, North Dakota has 89 percent fewer coronavirus hospitalizations since then with 34 now. White House information shows the state is the lowest in the country in seven day positivity rate and 48th in deaths per capita.

The Centers For Disease Control is no longer requiring people to quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 if it’s been two weeks since they have gotten their second vaccine dose.

“They just really feel based on the efficacy that people no longer have to quarantine. But I do want to say this is if people don’t have any symptoms,” North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Manager Molly Howell said.

This week Thrifty White pharmacies in North Dakota will receive the Moderna vaccine. The state’s 30 locations are expected to get 23 hundred doses each week.

Watch Gov. Burgum’s entire Covid-19 press conference below.