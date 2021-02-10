Dilworth Police Search For Missing Man

DILWORTH, Minn. — Police in Dilworth are looking for a man who was supposed to visit a friend near St. Cloud on Tuesday but never showed up.

They say 60-year-old Kenneth Bosby’s bags and phone are still at his home in Dilworth.

He was last heard from Sunday evening when he was packing to leave.

Bosby is 5’8″ and 180 pounds.

He was possibly seen around Walmart in Dilworth Sunday or Monday heading for a bus.

If you have any information on Bosby’s whereabouts, contact the Dilworth Police Department at 218-287-2666.