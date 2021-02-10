Update: Search continues for suspect who crashed after fleeing law enforcement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are looking for a person who fled a traffic stop and was later involved in a high-speed crash in Moorhead.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says a deputy attempted to

stop a vehicle driven by a suspect wanted for outstanding warrants.

Empting says when the deputy initiated the stop, the driver accelerated rapidly and fled westbound on Highway 10 from 30th Street.

Due to the amount of traffic, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, another deputy located a vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street and Main Avenue that had been struck by the fleeing vehicle.

Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle continued to flee through the Hornbacher’s parking lot.

A Moorhead officer located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, at the intersection of 10th Street and 2nd Avenue South.

No one was injured. St. Joseph School did go into a precautionary lockdown for approximately 20 minutes while a search continued for the suspect.

Empting says the suspect is known to law enforcement and is not a danger to the public.