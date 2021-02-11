Bill establishes committee to decide if North Dakota will enforce federal laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has approved a bill that could mean the state would not have to enforce federal laws it doesn’t agree with.

The measure sets up a committee to review the federal laws in question, and then make a recommendation to the full Legislature on whether those laws will be followed or not.

Opponents of the measure, including Bismarck Republican Rep. Larry Klemin say it isn’t the legislature’s job to determine whether a federal law is unconstitutional.

The bill’s sponsor, Bismarck Rep. Rick Becker, said he wasn’t arguing whether a law is Constitutional, just whether the state would enforce it.

The measure passed 51 to 43.