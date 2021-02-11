North Dakota House approves ban on transgender student athletes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – The North Dakota House has approved a measure that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing on teams that do not match their birth gender.

Supporters of the measure said it’s designed to protect girls from having to compete against boys who are physiologically stronger and faster than girls.

Opponents said LGBTQ kids are often bullied at rates much higher than other kids. House Minority leader Josh Boschee of Fargo said the suicide rate among those kids is very high.

The measure passed 65 to 27. It will now go to the Senate.