Remembering Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer five years after his death

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s been five years since Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer died in the line of duty.

He was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared Thursday Jason Moszer Day.

The city held a memorial ceremony at Fargo City Hall in Moszer’s honor where dozens of community members and law enforcement came together.

“As we remember, Heavenly Father, Officer Jason Moszer, we honor him this day and the sacrifice, the ultimate sacrifice, that he made to lay down his life for his friends. In honoring Jason, we also honor the virtues that his life modeled: duty, courage, sacrifice, and family,” said Police Chaplain Raymond Courtright.

Moszer’s family, including his wife Rachel and two children, Dylan and Jolee, were in attendance and received a key to the city from Mayor Mahoney in a private ceremony.

“As a devoted protector, he was doing his job in establishing a perimeter in response to a domestic disturbance call,” said Mahoney. “While working to protect the wife and son from the armed and dangerous man, Jason was tragically struck and later passed away at a local hospital. It has now been five years since that day, and in many ways, it just seems like yesterday.”

Mahoney went on to say, “Near Jason’s memorial is a quote that reads the following: ‘It is not how these officers died that made them heroes; it is how they lived.’ And as we know without a doubt, Jason was and is our hero.”

“Ironically, today is not only Jason Moszer Day, but it’s Giving Heart Day in our community,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski. “I’m sure that Jason would be honored to know that he shares that day with this very important event. Jason served from the heart. He was committed to our community and our department team, but even more irony follows on this day because Jason not only served from the heart and gave all of his efforts to his law enforcement duties; following his fatal injury, he actually literally gave his heart to another individual named David, who’s here today.”

Mahoney added, “Rachel, Dylan, Jolee, David, and Karen, and the entire Moszer family, we honor your loss and sacrifice today and always. Following today’s events, in a private ceremony, I will be presenting Jason’s family with keys to the City of Fargo, which is the highest individual honor that as mayor, I can give. Jason will never, never be forgotten.”

Moszer served for six years with the Fargo Police Department.