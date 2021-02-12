Committee holds hearing on extending North Dakota voter residency requirements

BISMARCK , N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A House committee held a hearing Friday on a bill that would require North Dakotans to reside in the state for one year before being eligible to vote.

Hazelton Republican Rep. Jeff Magrum’s bill would extend the residency requirement from 30 days to one year for someone who moves to North Dakota from out of state. The requirement would change from 30 days to 90 days for a North Dakota resident who moves to another county.

“Some folks are concerned that if you have a very close legislative race, or other local race, that people would maybe pack into a county for 30 days just to influence the legislative race” Magrum said.

Opponents say if the bill is approved, North Dakota would have the most restrictive voter residency requirements in the nation.

“Justice Marshall said thirty days is enough time for a state or a county to do whatever administrative work is necessary to make sure that the ballot box is pure” according to Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum, who testified that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the issue in 1972.

Native American groups and higher education student groups also testified against the bill.

The Committee delayed action on the bill until next week, when amendments could be added.