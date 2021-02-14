Violent DAPL Protest Still Being Investigated Four Years Later

MORTON CO., N.D. — A violent protest four years ago between Dakota Access Pipeline protesters and law enforcement is still being investigated.

One protester has recently been jailed for refusing to provide grand jury testimony.

No one has been criminally charged in the November 2016 clash, which severely injured 21-year-old Sophia Wilansky of New York City.

She has sued law officers and Morton County, alleging police intentionally targeted her with a concussion grenade.

Fellow protester Steve Martinez was taken into federal custody on February 3rd for contempt of court.

His attorneys say his detainment is tied to Wilansky’s lawsuit and government attempts to blame protesters.