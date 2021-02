Central Cass Girls Basketball Rolls to 19th Win

Squirrels beat Lisbon by 48 points

CASSELTON, N.D — Central Cass girls basketball went nuts on the court Monday night taking down Lison, 68-20, to stay a perfect 19-0 on the season.

Deconte Smith had a game-high 17 points.

The Squirrels close out the regular season Thursday night at home against Thompson.