Boy seriously burned in Gwinner mobile home fire

GWINNER, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A 7-year-old boy is in the burn unit of a St. Paul hospital following a mobile home fire in Gwinner, N.D.

The blaze broke out at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper says the boy’s injuries are serious, but he has been conscious and should recover.

Paeper says the boy’s grandmother, Rose Peterson, was able to make it outside and suffered burns and frostbite on her feet.

Three dogs and two pet iguanas died. The mobile home was destroyed.

Paeper says it appears the fire started near a space heater.