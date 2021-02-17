Fargo City Commission extends mask mandate until March 22
FARGO, ND — The mask mandate in the city of Fargo was extended until Monday, March 22.
The Fargo City commission held a special meeting this afternoon to discuss extending the mandate past the planned expiration on Thursday, February 18.
Last week the Fargo Cass Public Health Commission sent a letter to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney requesting the extension.
The city mask mandate went into effect in October.
Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the statewide mask mandate on Jan. 18.