Fargo City Commission extends mask mandate until March 22

FARGO, ND — The mask mandate in the city of Fargo was extended until Monday, March 22.

The Fargo City commission held a special meeting this afternoon to discuss extending the mandate past the planned expiration on Thursday, February 18.

Last week the Fargo Cass Public Health Commission sent a letter to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney requesting the extension.

The city mask mandate went into effect in October.

Gov. Doug Burgum lifted the statewide mask mandate on Jan. 18.