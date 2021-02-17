Middle and high school students can return to Minnesota classrooms Feb. 22

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz has updated Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan to allow more middle and high school students to return the classroom.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 22, all middle and high school students can return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning. Walz expects all schools to offer students some form of in-person learning by March 8.

“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom. We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic.”

Walz says school districts and charter schools that are already operating in-person or hybrid learning or have publicly announced a plan to transition to in-person or hybrid learning may continue with their plans.

He says families who do not feel comfortable sending their students for in-person or hybrid learning may still choose a distance learning option for their student.