“Amputation Hazard” Recall Issued Over Toro Power Max 826 Snowblower

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington, Minnesota-based Toro is recalling close to 6,700 snowblowers due to an amputation hazard.

There have been reports of the auger continuing to spin even after the control lever is deactivated.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking anyone who owns a 2021 Toro Power Max 826 snowblower to stop using the machine.

They should contact their nearest Toro-authorized dealer for free repairs.