Carson Wentz traded to Indianapolis Colts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

Philadelphia will take a $33.8 million dead cap hit.

The largest dead cap hit that any team has ever taken for a player.

Wentz is reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

He’ll fill the void left by Philip River’s retirement from the Colts.

