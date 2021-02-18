Fargo Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In Rural Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. — Stop sticks are used to end a high-speed chase in Clay County.

A deputy tried to stop 19-year-old Braden Muck of Fargo near Kragnes just after midnight but he took off.

The chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour before the stop sticks were used and Muck’s vehicle got stuck in a ditch.

He was arrested for fleeing and underage drinking and driving.

A passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant in Norman County.