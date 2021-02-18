Fire destroys farm shop near Christine, North Dakota

courtesy, KFGO

CHRISTINE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Fire destroyed a machine shop on a farm four miles north of Christine, N.D.

Fire Chief Randy Monson says the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. He says there was electric heating in the building but if there was an electrical problem it was hard to tell due to damage.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

The Christine Fire Department had mutual aid from Walcott, Colfax, Abercrombie, Kindred, and Horace fire departments.