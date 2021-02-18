Moorhead Woman In Custody After Hitting Pedestrian In Hit-and-Run

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead woman is in custody for hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle just before 6 pm resulting in a number of calls to dispatch.

Police tell us 30-year-old Abby McKenna fled the scene in the 1700 block of 41st Avenue South but was found a short distance away.

The pedestrian was taken to Sanford Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

McKenna is being held on pending charges of criminal vehicular operation, DWI and test refusal.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are still being investigated.