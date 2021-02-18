Powerball Ticket Worth $150,000 Sold In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A Powerball ticket sold in Fargo is worth $150,000 in last night’s drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at Holiday on Brandt Drive.

The prize for matching four white balls and the Powerball is $50,000.

But since the player bought the Power Play option and the multiplier was 3, the ticket is worth $150,000.

No one has yet contacted the state lottery office to claim the prize.

They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.